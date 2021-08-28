menus and recipes of the diet recommended by Jennifer Lopez

Stars like Jennifer Lopez or Reese Witherspoon have no doubts: the Supermetabolism Diet works. Originally known as the “Fast Metabolism Diet”, lhe Supermetabolism Diet, brought to the fore by nutritionist (obviously a doctor of the starsystem) Haylie Pomroy, is based on the fat-burning power of foods and, thanks to a precise scheme that provides for a division into three phases, and a balanced rotation of food, it helps to accelerate metabolism and to let lose 10 kg in just one month. This diet became famous thanks to the TV presentation on programs such as Dr. Oz and Good Morning America, and the advertising of some celebrities (Rachel Welch, Robert Downey Jr., Jennifer Lopez, LLCool J and Cher). So if you want to follow trends, you can’t miss this diet.

The Supermetabolism Diet, used by stars and athletes

Whatever diet you choose to approach, it would be good to consume these 10 foods with a certain regularity that not only help our body stay in shape, but are a real panacea for our health. According to Pomroy, in fact, the supermetabolism system lends itself not only to weight loss for aesthetic culture, but also to the nutritional therapy of subjects affected by chronic and pathological obese diseases. Used in various health centers not only to lose weight but also to combat diabetes and certain metabolic diseases, this diet has convinced celebrities and athletes for the effectiveness and speed of its results, which translate not only into weight loss, but also in decrease of bad cholesterol levels (LDL) and in stabilization of the glycemic rate. Be that as it may, the real success of this diet is due to the fact that it promises to be able to lose 10 kg in a few weeks.

You can easily make these Grilled Fish Tostadas into fish tacos if you want, but I find that it’s so much easier to enjoy all the delicious ingredients in tostada-form!#FastMetabolismDiet #TacoTuesday #HealthyEating https://t.co/grU0gvw4Qm – Haylie Pomroy (@hayliepomroy) August 9, 2021

The scheme of the supermetabolism diet

The super metabolism diet lasts only 28 days and includes three different phases that alternate every 2-3 days, in weekly cycles. Each phase involves the consumption of different foods and the performance of a different type of physical activity, but there are also basic rules that must be respected for the duration of the program. Here is the scheme to follow to obtain benefits and advantages from the super metabolism diet: Eat 5 times a day, every 3-4 hours without skipping meals; Eat breakfast within 30 minutes of waking up; Drink 30 cl of water for every kilo of body weight; Choose organic food; Exercise at least 3 times a week; Respect the 3 phases of the diet.

Eating is the path to better health, even to a better life. What do you see when you think about the life you desire? #FastMetabolismDiet #HealthyEating #HealthyRecipe https://t.co/MRarCQ6ILl – Haylie Pomroy (@hayliepomroy) August 7, 2021

The Supermetabolism Diet: the phases, what you can eat

Phase 1 (Monday and Tuesday): fruit, vegetables, proteins and cereals should be favored, although not all. The menu of the super metabolism diet should include a portion of cereals and fruit for breakfast, two fruit-based snacks, lunch and dinner with a portion of cereals, one portion of protein and vegetables in quantity. The goal of this phase is to “relax” the organism, that is to modify the constant aptitude to accumulate fat in the adipose tissue as a form of defense against possible famine.

Phase 2 (Wednesday and Thursday): involves the intake of proteins and vegetables, taking care to opt for grilled, boiled or stewed cooking, and to avoid fats altogether, exactly as in the previous phase. Once relaxed, the body is ready to enter the optimal fat burning mode and to do this it is necessary to limit the intake of large quantities of lipids but also of carbohydrates. The menu of this second part of the diet will consist of a breakfast and snacks based on omelettes (only egg whites) and vegetables and lunch and dinner with lean meats, fish or lean sausages and vegetables.

Phase 3 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday): in this phase the replenishment of fatty foods is foreseen, as long as they are healthy, together with proteins, low glycemic index fruits and whole grains. This is the time when the metabolic increase occurs. At breakfast and during snacks you will have to consume fruit, while for lunch and dinner you can choose half a portion of quinoa, oats or brown rice, along with a plate of lean meat or fish, and vegetables at will.

Supermetabolism diet and sport

Physical exercise in the Supermetabolism Diet is considered essential, but in reality it is in almost all diets because it speeds up the weight loss process. As nutritionist Haylie Pomroy states, “GResistance exercises increase the production of hormones that make cells use glucose more efficiently. These hormonal responses give the body the power to burn fat, improve muscle growth and establish a natural rhythm“. Sport must also be chosen according to the three phases of the diet. So here is which physical activity to choose based on the day of the week in which we find ourselves.

Phase 1 (Monday – Tuesday): Motor activity focuses on muscles and strength development. Let’s not forget that muscle burns large amounts of fat, so the more muscle we have, the more fat we will be able to consume. Phase 2 (Wednesday and Thursday): Motor activity focuses on muscles and strength development. Let’s not forget that muscle burns large amounts of fat, so the more muscle we have, the more fat we will be able to consume. Phase 3 (Friday – Saturday – Sunday): In this phase it is advisable to practice quiet physical activity such as pilates or yoga; massage and meditation are also considered “physical exercises” suitable for the third phase.

Here are the foods allowed and those prohibited

Absolutely prohibited all dairy products. It is advisable to prefer organic foods, without preservatives and without added salt or sugar.

Basic fresh fruits and vegetables. Any seasonal fruit and vegetables: apples, oranges, lemons and limes, cabbage, carrots, celery, broccoli, cucumbers, kale, spinach, green or red peppers, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, yellow onions, garlic. Grains and oil seeds Steel cut oat: it is a specially processed oat. Alternatively you can use the old style laminate. Yes to quinoa, brown rice, raw almonds, cashews and walnuts. No to peanuts. The diet still allows raw sunflower seeds. Meat and fish: yes to chicken and turkey (especially breast), beef, dried meat, elk and bison, canned tuna (in brine). Eggs and egg whites: in phase 1 and phase 2 only egg whites are used; the pasteurized one is fine too. Frozen foods allowed: berries, shrimps, all frozen fish. Condiments and Canned Foods: Broth, canned or dried beans (canned beans are convenient but can contain BPA. Therefore, it is preferable to choose dried beans), sea salt, balsamic vinegar, tamari, olive oil.

The supermetabolism diet, some breaking from the rules

They are not recommended, but you know during a diet sometimes we need to indulge in some pleasure, so here are the foods allowed: almond milk or coconut milk, wholemeal bread and whole seeds: it can be used in Phase 1 and Phase 3 , rice or quinoa pasta, turkey bacon, stevia or birch xylitol

Supplements, are they needed?

Sometimes, especially when the management of meals becomes impossible due to work commitments, and the hectic life that we all lead, to follow the super metabolism diet it is necessary to make use of products marketed with the aim of replacing meals. These are mainly powder supplements, even single-dose, differentiated and specific for each phase of the diet.

Tasty recipes to follow the Supermetabolism Diet

Losing 10 kg in 28 days is not a simple affair, but we will try to give you some “recipes” to make this path of restrictions a little more enjoyable, obviously respecting the 3 phases and the foods allowed.

At breakfast for example in Phase 1 a is perfect strawberry smoothie: 3 tablespoons of oat flakes, a cup of strawberries, 120 ml of rice milk or 100 ml of coconut milk, and a spoonful of hold or alternatively a spoonful of almond butter and blend everything. Phase 2 instead we sweeten it with a very good one cocoa cake: beat two eggs, using only the egg whites, and add a tablespoon of cocoa and one of stevia, then mix everything and cook in the oven or on the fire using a non-stick pan. And for Phase 3 we are helped by an all-American recipe: Pancakes. The ones we propose are the blueberry pancakes: chop 5 tablespoons of oat flakes in a blender, add half a grated coconut, an egg, 2/3 tablespoon of stevia and mix. Then add the blueberries, and cook on the stove with a non-stick pan.

For meals

Phase 1, great for Monday or Tuesday is the chicken with curry: cook a little onion with water and salt, add the chicken pieces and Brussels sprouts and continue cooking for about 20 minutes. In the meantime, dedicate yourself to the curry, diluting it with a little water, and at the end pour it into the pan with the chicken and sprouts. You can also add other types of vegetables, such as carrots or fennel, according to your preferences. Phase 2, here we make room for the fish. Cod Baked: put the cod on a bed of diced cherry tomatoes, add parsley, basil and oregano and season with salt, garlic and pepper. Bake everything in the oven at 180 ° C for 15 – 20 minutes. Here is a delicious recipe for Phase 3 instead. Quinoa with chickpeas, celery and avocado: boil the chickpeas, put them in a bowl, add avocado and celery cut into small pieces, and season with parsley and salt. Cook the quinoa and pour it into the bowl with the vegetables, mixing everything.

The maintenance

The maintenance of the super metabolism diet would be Phase 4 (which we had kept hidden from you) and is aimed at preserving the excellent results achieved with the diet followed so far. There are three points to take into consideration in this maintenance phase in order not to regain the lost kilos. First you can integrate a food from the forbidden list – bread, coffee, tea, pasta, dairy, packaged foods, refined sugars and alcohol. This is a concession that must be made only if the food in question does not create ailments such as swelling or heaviness, in that case, avoid it and go back to following the directions of the diet or choose another food. For snacks you are no longer forced to limit yourself to fats and proteins plus vegetables, but you can also range with those provided by the other phases, so fruit or just proteins. The good news is that at this point you will no longer have to follow the strict rules of the diet but can choose your dishes by catching them from the various stages without following them chronologically. Of course, you can go back to following the alternating phase supermetabolism diet, even just for a week a month or when you see fit.