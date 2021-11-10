Meo Sacchetti’s long list for Russia and the Netherlands

Rome. The Azzurri return to the field. Captain Melli said this as soon as the Olympic quarter-final against France had finished: “We have many important appointments ahead of us, starting with the qualifications for the next World Cup”.

Three months after the last Japanese night, Italy begins its journey towards the FIBA ​​World Cup 2023, the competition through which to hope to access the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The first two challenges will be against Russia (Friday 26 November, 17.00 Italian in St. Petersburg) and against the Netherlands (Monday 29 November, 20.30 at the Mediolanum Forum of Assago in Milan).

The match against the “Oranje” is organized by Master Group Sport, commercial advisor of the Italian Basketball Federation.

To try to start on the right foot, the Technical Commissioner Meo Sacchetti has issued the long list of 24 players, from which he will choose the 16 players who will meet on Monday 22 November at the Olympic Preparation Center of Acqua Acetosa in Rome.

From today it is possible to buy tickets for the Azzurri match against the Netherlands at the Mediolanum Forum. Tickets are on sale in all Vivaticket retailers and on the websiteVivaticket.com to the following link: https://www.vivaticket.com/it/ticket/italia-vs-paesi-bassi/169452

For the FIP members There is a promotion for the purchase of a reduced-price ticket. For reservations and information, the email to contact is eventi@lombardia.fip.it .

Requests must be received through the FIP affiliated companies and not from individual members. The deadline for lAnd bookingthe is set for 23 November.

The long list of CT Sacchetti

Nicola Akele (1995, 203, A, Nutribullet Treviso)

Davide Alviti (1996, 200, A, A | X Armani Exchange Milan)

Tommaso Baldasso (1998, 192, P / G, Fortitudo Kigili Bologna)

Giordano Bortolani (2000, 193, G, Nutribullet Treviso)

Leonardo Candi (1997, 190, P / G, UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia)

Davide Casarin (2003, 196, G, Nutribullet Treviso)

Mouhamet Rassoul Diouf (2001, 206, A, UNAHOTELS Reggio Emilia)

Diego Flaccadori (1996, 193, P, Dolomiti Energia Trentino)

Raphael Gaspardo (1993, 207, A, Happy Casa Brindisi)

Alessandro Lever (1998, 208, A / C, Allianz Pallacanestro Trieste)

No.theccolò Mannion (2001, 190, P, Segafredo Virtus Bologna)

Bruno Mascolo (1996, 190, P, Bertram Derthona Basket Tortona)

Alessandro Pajola (1999, 194, P, Segafredo Virtus Bologna)

Andrea Pecchia (1997, 197, G, Vanoli Cremona)

Gabriele Procida (2002, 201, G / A, Fortitudo Kigili Bologna)

Michele Ruzzier (1993, 181, P, Segafredo Virtus Bologna)

Matteo Spanish (2003, 194, P, Vanoli Cremona)

Amedeo Vittorio Tessitori (1994, 208, C, Segafredo Virtus Bologna)

Stefano Tonut (1993, 194, G, Umana Reyer Venice)

Leonardo Totè (1997, 211, A / C, Fortitudo Kigili Bologna)

Mattia Udom (1993, 200, A, Happy Casa Brindisi)

Riccardo Visconti (1998, 197, G, Happy Casa Brindisi)

Michele Vitali (1991, 196, G / A, Umana Reyer Venice)

Alessandro Zanelli (1992, 188, P, Happy Casa Brindisi)

The staff

Technical Commissioner: Meo Sacchetti

Assistants: Lele Molin, Piero Bucchi, Paolo Galbiati



Info ticketing Italy-Netherlands (Mediolanum Forum of Assago, Milan. November 29 – 8.30 pm)

Tickets are on sale in all Vivaticket retailers and on the website Vivaticket.com at the following link: https://www.vivaticket.com/it/ticket/italia-vs-paesi-bassi/169452

For the FIP members There is a promotion for the purchase of a reduced-price ticket. For reservations and information, the email to contact is eventi@lombardia.fip.it .

The rRequests must be received through the FIP affiliated companies and not from individual members. The deadline for lAnd bookingthe is set for 23 November.

CATEGORY 5

full: € 15.00

reduced Under 14 / Over 65: € 10.00

promotional card holders FIP: € 10.00

CATEGORY 4

full: € 25.00

reduced Under 14 / Over 65: € 15.00

promotional card holders FIP: € 13.00

CATEGORY 3

full: € 40.00

reduced Under 14 / Over 65: € 30.00

promotional card holders FIP: € 25.00

CATEGORY 2

full: € 75.00

reduced Under 14 / Over 65: € 60.00

CATEGORY 1

FULL + HOSPITALITY: € 140.00