Mera has less than 10 minutes on screen

Photo of James James19 mins ago
MADRID, May 3. (EUROPE PRESS) –

The legal war between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It continues to take its toll on both actors. According to TMZ, the presence of the actress in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel starring Jason Momoa again and in which Heard will play Mera again, has been reduced to less than ten minutes.

Contradicting previous information that indicated that Warner would have dispensed with Heard, the new TMZ report ensures that the actress continues in the film, but that the role of her character has been drastically reduced. Thus, Mera would appear only in about ten minutes of the film, a testimonial presence of which she was, at least in the first installment of Aquaman, the female protagonist of the film.

In addition, coinciding with this new information, the online petition to fire the actress from the film articulated through change.org has already exceeded three million signatures. This initiative, promoted in large part by fans of Johnny Depp, demands that Warner take the same measure that he already took against the actor, whom departed from Fantastic Beaststhe Harry Potter prequel saga where he brought to life the evil Grindelwald.

The number of fans who refuse to see the interpreter again has increased considerably coinciding with the trial for defamation that Heard faces with her ex-husband Johnny Depp in which accusations of ill-treatment are crossing.

With fewer shots of Mera, or maybe even none, the only thing confirmed is that the film directed by James Wan has delayed its release date. With a release initially scheduled for December 16 this year, the studio has chosen to delay its release. to March 17 next yearwhich will prevent Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will face the Avatar sequel at the box office.

Along with Momoa and Heard, rounding out the Aquaman 2 cast are Patrick Wilson as Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, and Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus. Temuera Morrison and Nicole Kidman will also return as Thomas Curry and Reina Atlanna, the protagonist’s parents. Among the additions to the cast are Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones), Jani Zhao (Pilgrimage), Indya Moore (Queen & Slim) and Vincent Regan (Before We Die).

