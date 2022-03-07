Mercado Libre would have been hacked by LAPSUS$

Free market and Payment Market have been hacked by LAPSUS$, the Latin American group that made headlines for doing the same with NVIDIA and Samsung in recent days. In the case of these last two companies, they have also leaked and made public part of the stolen data. As confirmed by the Argentine company in a recent statement, the data of 300 thousand users have been compromised during the attack.

“We have recently detected that part of Mercado Libre’s source code has been subject to unauthorized access. We have activated our security protocols and are carrying out an exhaustive analysis,” says the statement released by the company shortly after 6:00 p.m. in Argentina. , and that shared the journalist Federico Ini on Twitter.

In the said announcement, Mercado Libre acknowledges that the data of 300 thousand users have been accessed by hackers. However, the company indicates that this is a minimum number considering that it has almost 140 million unique active users. “Until now […] We have not found any evidence that our infrastructure systems have been compromised or that user passwords, account balances, investments, financial or payment card information have been obtained.

Although information remains scant, LAPSUS$ claims to have Mercado Libre’s source code (or a snippet, at least) in its possession and plans to release it. The most striking thing is that this was known from a survey that the hackers themselves did on their Telegram channel; there they consulted their followers what the next leak should be, being Free market and Payment Market one of the options.

