Mercado Libre’s data on the “dark web”?: the diagnosis of a global consultancy about the theft of the information of 300,000 users

The data of 300,000 Mercado Libre and Mercado Pago customers from the entire region leaked two days agoinitially by a group of hackers called Lapsus$, could have been sold on the dark webthe “parallel Internet” for carrying out cybercrimes, according to chain analysisa blockchain data platform serving governments and businesses in more than 60 countries.

“In these types of attacks, the data can be sold in the darkweb. These criminal groups never follow a single strategy, but in cases of ransomware we have always seen that in some cases the affected companies pay a ransom and get to keep the data. On other occasions, the data is sold through a dark net“, he pointed dan cardboardin charge for North America and Latam of the consultancy in a meeting with journalists.

Inside of deep weba kind of parallel Internet with password-protected content that is not detected by Google-style search engines, there is a part known as dark web, in which the hiding is even deeper and the IP addresses are protected from public access. That anonymity, of course, is used for the development of crimes of all kinds. The dark net they are very restricted networks, which can only be accessed with specific software.

“The case is very recent and is still under investigation, so no further information can be obtained. I have no doubt that a company like Mercado Libre will be working hard to solve it. But that is what has happened in attacks similar to this one”, added Cartolin.

Chainalysis presented its “Cryptocrime Report 2022″ in which he revealed how much money is involved in criminal activities carried out through crypto assets, with alarming data at a global level, since the strong adoption of digital money was accompanied by the rise in crime.

The report makes it possible to quantify the volume of operations in cryptocurrencies and their related irregularities. According to Chainalysis, During 2021, USD 2.7 billion in cryptocurrencies were received in Argentina and USD 2.9 billion were sent abroad in P2P operations (peer to peer)in which a person buys cryptocurrencies from another on a platform without intermediaries.

The average of illicit operations in Latin America is 2.4% of the total operated in the first case and 1.6% in the second. For this reason, the consultant estimated that In Argentina, the illicit values ​​received through crypto assets sent abroad reached USD 64 million and in the case of what was sent to foreign countries it reached USD 47 million.

“Argentina ranks third in terms of volume traded in crypto. And those numbers are going to go up, since the country has many users and many companies that are joining, with many exchanges that have become well known. For this reason, in the P2P market it occupies the sixth place”, explained Cartolin.

In Latin America, between 7 and 10% of the total crimes related to the operation with cryptocurrencies are concentrated. “In any case, it can be considered that there is a low level of crime in relation to other regions of the world, considering that Latin America is the region in which cryptocurrencies had the greatest adoption, especially by unbanked people,” Cartolin said. .

Worldwide, The report ensures that cryptocurrency-based crime hit a new all-time high in 2021, with illicit actions receiving $14 billion versus $7.8 billion in 2020.

Cryptocurrency transactions involving illicit addresses accounted for just 0.15% of traded volume in 2021, despite the gross value of illicit transaction volume reaching its highest level in history

The modalities of these crimes through the use of crypto assets are multiple: they range from conventional scams (promising investment options), the ransomware or theft of data for ransom, the theft of cryptocurrencies, operations in the dark webe-commerce fraud and even the distribution of child pornography.

At the same time, the investigations focus on preventing the laundering of these illegal assets, which is usually the ultimate goal of all cases. “Cybercriminals who trade cryptocurrencies share a common goal: to move their ill-gotten funds to a service where they can be kept safe from authorities and eventually converted to cash. Money laundering underpins all other forms of cryptocurrency-based crime”, noted Chainalysis.

Despite these alarming figures, criminality reaches a very low figure in relation to the total universe of assets operated. “The use of cryptocurrencies is growing faster than ever. Transactions involving illicit addresses represented just 0.15% of cryptocurrency transaction volume in 2021, despite the gross value of illicit transaction volume reaching its highest level in history,” the report concluded.

