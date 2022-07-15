Mercato: 2 clubs still want to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo

According to information from ESPN, Atlético de Madrid and Bayern Munich are still in the race to welcome Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, announced on the departure of Manchester United.

Not a day goes by without Cristiano Ronaldo’s future being mentioned in the press. Wishing to force his departure from Manchester United, the Portuguese offered his services to several clubs according to European media. But none of these leaders has shown interest yet. Thus, PSG, Inter Milan or even recently Chelsea have all failed the former Real Madrid striker.

While CR7 begins to get impatient for its future, ESPN reveals this Friday that two clubs are still in the running to recover the top scorer in the history of the Champions League this summer: Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid. Although the Bavarians have publicly denied, they would monitor the situation of the Portuguese in the event of the departure of Robert Lewandowski at Barça, specifies the British media.

As a reminder, Cristiano Ronaldo refused a golden offer from Saudi Arabia with a salary of 250 million euros over two years. Although he is unsure of his next destination, the Portuguese wants to play in the Champions League next season. This is also the main reason why he wants to leave the Reds Devils this summer.

