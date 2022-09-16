Mercato: A 100M€ plan is revealed for Cristiano Ronaldo

Football – Mercato

€100m plan revealed for Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on September 16, 2022 at 08:30 by Arthur Montagne



This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo tried everything to leave Manchester United to compete in the Champions League. With that in mind, Napoli looked like a serious option at the very end of the transfer window, but nothing materialized. And yet, Jorge Mendes had a colossal plan to exfiltrate the Portuguese star.

Cristiano Ronaldo once again found himself at the heart of the rumors during the transfer window this summer. And for good reason, a year after pushing hard to leave Juventus to return to Manchester Unitedthe fivefold Ballon d’Or this time wanted to leave the Red Devils who will only dispute the Europa League in order to play the C1 again. Nevertheless, the doors quickly closed one by one, prompting Cristiano Ronaldo to consider a transfer to Naples in the last hours of the transfer window. And Jorge Mendes had planned everything as the story goes Gianluca Di Marzio.

Mendes tries everything for Ronaldo

” Jorge Mendes thought it out, studied and planned it down to the smallest detail but, despite his attempts, he failed to carry out the operation that would have set the football market on fire in the last days. Cristiano Ronaldo in Naples was the big dream of the Azzurri supporters at the end of the summer: a transaction that immediately appeared very complicated due to the short time available and the many entanglements that such a transfer required “, reveals the Italian journalist at the microphone of Sky Italia before adding another layer.

