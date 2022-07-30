Mercato: A big clue revealed for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

A big clue revealed for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Posted on July 29, 2022 at 9:45 p.m. by Amadou Diawara



While Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave Manchester United at all costs to compete in the Champions League in 2022-2023, Erik ten Hag has already found his potential successor. According to the British press, the Red Devils coach is thinking of recruiting Benjamin Sesko to compensate for the possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Knowing that Manchester United will play the Europa League in 2022-2023, Cristiano Ronaldo would have made a sensational decision. In effect, CR7 would like to leave Red Devils during this summer transfer window to be able to continue to compete in the Champions League.

France team: Terrible news is confirmed for Paul Pogba https://t.co/0XXXjUuYCh pic.twitter.com/CJrqR9Jm46 — le10sport (@le10sport) July 29, 2022

Manchester United are preparing the potential transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

In this context, Cristiano Ronaldo initially asked the management of Manchester United to let him go if there is a good offer this summer. And while the proposals don’t come, CR7 would now like the Red Devils terminate his contract – which runs until June 30, 2023 – to facilitate his transfer.

Benjamin Sesko, the worthy heir to CR7 at Manchester United?