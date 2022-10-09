Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: A clash about to break out with Cristiano Ronaldo? The answer

Published on October 9, 2022 at 5:45 p.m.



In lack of playing time at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo would be cold with Erik ten Hag according to recent information from the British press. The five-time Ballon d’Or would point the finger internally at the management of the Dutch coach, a revelation which was however denied by journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After trying to leave Manchester United during the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo is now trying to revive under the orders ofErik ten Hagbut the Portuguese is having a very complicated start to the season, with only one goal in 9 games played. cristiano Ronaldo would therefore always have desires elsewhere, but in the meantime, his relationship with the Dutch coach is talking.

Mercato Mercato – PSG: Messi towards the exit, a legendary move prepared by Qatar with Cristiano Ronaldo? https://t.co/I7LWHqpWPE pic.twitter.com/7ip3Jwt6yq — le10sport (@le10sport) October 9, 2022

Ronaldo exasperated by Ten Hag?

According to information from Times , cristiano Ronaldo would be annoyed by the methods ofErik ten Hag. The former star of Real Madrid would not be at all in agreement with the tactical choices and the training sessions put in place by the Dutchman. Asked about this supposed misunderstanding, the journalist Fabrizio Romano gave a different speech.

“I want to clarify that this is not at all what I hear”