Mercato: A close friend of Cristiano Ronaldo drops a big clue about his transfer

Football – Mercato

A relative of Ronaldo drops a big clue about his transfer

Posted on August 29, 2022 at 10:45 p.m. by The editorial staff



At the heart of rumors in recent weeks, Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to leave Manchester United before the end of the summer transfer window. Recently, there has been talk of an arrival at Napoli. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or should not return to Serie A, a year after leaving Juventus.

Always looking for a new challenge for the coming season, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to ignite this end of transfer window. Announced in many clubs for several weeks, including theOM or even the Sporting CPhis agent Jorge Mendes would have offered his player to the Napoli.

Mercato: Summit meeting for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo? https://t.co/81MIph1Mww pic.twitter.com/ZqFl8bPFAI — le10sport (@le10sport) August 29, 2022

Ronaldo offered to Napoli

A few days ago, Cristiano Ronaldo would have been offered to Napoli by his agent, Jorge Mendes. An exchange would have been proposed with Victor Osimhen to facilitate the transfer of the attacker from Manchester United. But this Monday, new information comes to cool the rumor.

Ronaldo will not go to Napoli