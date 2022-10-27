Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: A favorite emerges for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Published on October 26, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.



At the end of the contract on June 30, Cristiano Ronaldo would be determined to leave Manchester United as soon as the next winter transfer window. While he would have the possibility of joining Naples, Chelsea and Sporting, CR7 would have more chances of landing in Italy with the Azzurri, where Luciano Spalletti would have already given the green light to welcome him.

During the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo activated behind the scenes to leave Manchester United. While the Red Devils don’t play the Champions League this season, CR7 tried to flee to continue to shine in this competition. However, it found no takers.

Cristiano Ronaldo: conversas nos bastidores indicam que o Napoli faz hoje mais sentido do que o Chelsea – há ainda a aceitação de Spalletti. Do lado do Sporting, por sua vez, o discurso é “esperar para ver o que ocorre em janeiro” e sem fechar qualquer porta de forma pública — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) October 26, 2022

Napoli in front of Chelsea for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

While living a nightmare under the leadership ofErik ten Hag since the start of the season, Cristiano Ronaldo would still be determined to leave Manchester United. Under contract until June 30, the 37-year-old Portuguese star would like to take off in January, rather than waiting for the end of his commitment to leave freely and for free. And there would be no shortage of leads to relaunch his career.

Luciano Spalletti confirms the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

As recalled Bruno Andrade – journalist UOL Sports and CNN Portugal among others – Cristiano Ronaldo would have the opportunity to join the Napoli, Chelsea or return to Sporting. Besides, Ruben Amorim spoke about the potential transfer of CR7 towards Lisbon. ” I do not know. (Cristiano) Ronaldo is a top player, a Manchester United player. Everyone at Sporting dreams of Cristiano’s return. So I don’t want to talk about that. He is a top player and will be for a few more months. We don’t have the money to pay his salary. He’s happy in Manchester but he’s not playing, that’s the problem. I have problems with some Sporting players, so that’s Erik Ten Hag’s problem.” confided the coach of the Sporting.

