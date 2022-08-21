Mercato: a former coach validates the Cristiano Ronaldo track

Zapping Goal! soccer club OM: the 10 biggest sales in history

Since a well-known tweeter from the OM fan community (Basile Bilo) published a photo-montage of Cristiano Ronaldo with the white jersey on his shoulders, it’s been madness on social networks. The hashtag CristianOM has been at the top of Twitter and not a day goes by without fans of the Marseille club talking about it. On Wednesday August 17, they noticed that in Issa Kaboré’s presentation video, an 11th recruit was announced. Inevitably, they all thought of the Portuguese, in delicacy with Manchester United.

The same evening, Rolland Courbis spoke on this track in Rothen S’enflamme on RMC. And the least we can write is that he is enthusiastic: “I have the impression that we do not realize who we are talking about. A lot of media are in the process of bringing him down under pretext that he is missing the end of his career. Ronaldo has a 20-year football career. A career today is more or less 13 years. He has just celebrated his 20-year career It is still important to remember that Ronaldo is an exemplary player. He arrives an hour before everyone else in training and leaves an hour after everyone has left. It must be recognized that his end of career is not not very clear. I think today that the Marseille context could suit him well. I would be curious to see if the leaders of OM will at least ask themselves the question. He would end his career in a place where people would talk about him 24 hours a day. In today’s OM, it could be a great end to his career”.