Mercato: a former Gone ready to eject Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester?

Photo of James James1 hour ago
1 minute read

Classified as undesirable by Ralf Rangnick last season, Anthony Martial had been evacuated in the form of a loan which did not bear all its fruit at Sevilla FC. This season, the Mancuniens leaders intended to repeat the experience but the new coach Erik Ten Hag would have intervened to oppose it according to the English press. The Batavian would have been impressed by the French in training.

Martial holder in power under Ten Hag?

In reality the question of the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo blocks Martial because the Red Devils cannot afford to lose two attacking assets at once. On the other hand for the moment the Daily Express reveals that for the moment CR7 is not part of the plans of the Dutch technician who intends to align an attacking trio composed of Sancho, Rashford and Martial, with Bruno Fernandes in the midfield. As the Daily Star headlines, it will be ‘Martial Law’ in Manchester.

Martial in front of Ronaldo?

According to the English press, Manchester United wanted to send Anthony Martial on loan this summer but the new manager Erik Ten Hag is against it. He was impressed in training and even intends to make the French a starter by dismissing Cristiano Ronaldo from 11.

