Mercato: a former Gone ready to eject Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester?

Zapping Goal! soccer club OL – GOAL INFO! : Yilmaz or Malacia to replace Emerson?

Classified as undesirable by Ralf Rangnick last season, Anthony Martial had been evacuated in the form of a loan which did not bear all its fruit at Sevilla FC. This season, the Mancuniens leaders intended to repeat the experience but the new coach Erik Ten Hag would have intervened to oppose it according to the English press. The Batavian would have been impressed by the French in training.

Martial holder in power under Ten Hag?

In reality the question of the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo blocks Martial because the Red Devils cannot afford to lose two attacking assets at once. On the other hand for the moment the Daily Express reveals that for the moment CR7 is not part of the plans of the Dutch technician who intends to align an attacking trio composed of Sancho, Rashford and Martial, with Bruno Fernandes in the midfield. As the Daily Star headlines, it will be ‘Martial Law’ in Manchester.