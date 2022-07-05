Mercato: a former Mastiff will rot the summer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Zapping Goal! soccer club LOSC, AC Milan – GOAL INFO! : Why it crashes with Botman

Cristiano Ronaldo has advanced a family excuse for skipping Manchester United’s return to training. But no one is fooled by the fact that the Portuguese no longer wants to set foot in the “chamber pot of England”. At 37, he has no time to waste and simply does not want to participate in the slow reconstruction that is coming to the side of the Red Devils.

Only, the rare destinations which were offered to him vanish one after the other. Thomas Tuchel announced on Tuesday that Chelsea have other options and Bayern Munich are advancing at high speed on another striker. It is indeed Victor Osimhen who has the favors of the Bavarian giant. Bild announces an upcoming offer of €120m for the former LOSC striker. Offer that Napoli will hasten to accept. With Osimhen plus Mané and Müller, not to mention Sané and Coman, Bayern will be full in their attacking sector. No need for CR7, so…