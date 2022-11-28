Mercato: A fortune offered to Cristiano Ronaldo for his transfer?

While he has just terminated his contract with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is therefore free to go where he wants. The Portuguese does not lack suitors despite his great value, so much so that a rather surprising club does not seem to want to let go.

In full competition with the Portugal in Qatar, Cristiano Ronaldo does not fail to make people talk about him about his future in the club. The Portuguese has definitely divorced Manchester United, after a chaotic start to the season where he was no longer happy. And on the list of suitors, a strange candidate stands: Al–Nasrone of the best clubs inSaudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr goes all out

The Saudi club have reportedly expressed a particular interest in the case of Cristiano Ronaldo since the club would be ready to offer him a contract of 216 million euros, as we indicated to you here. According to Rudy Galetti on Twitter journalist for Italian television among others, the club will continue to offer him great offers after the World Cup.

Ronaldo will decide after the competition

Whether Al Nassr is looking to sign the Portuguese at the cost of a large sum of money, the 37-year-old Portuguese star will only decide his future once the world Cup completed. Like all players, he is focused on his selection, probably for one of the very last major international competitions of his career. At the moment, there are no real discussions underway with the Saudi club, let alone an agreement.