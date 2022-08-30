Mercato: A last-minute XXL offer could fall for Cristiano Ronaldo

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

A last minute offer could fall for Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 30, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. by Bernard Colas



Two days before the closing of the transfer market in most European championships, Cristiano Ronaldo has still not found a way out. The Portuguese however hopes to leave Manchester United in order to play in the Champions League this season, but that could still be settled.

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo finds himself at the heart of rumors for his future. Since the beginning of the summer, the Portuguese has been looking for a new club to participate in the Champions League, but Jorge Mendes, his agent, is struggling to find the right destination. There is however urgency since the transfer window will close its doors in most European countries this Thursday, while the situation of CR7 at Manchester United does not work out during this time. The five-time Ballon d’Or has started the last two meetings of the Red Devils on the bench. Who could then revive its future?

What future for Cristiano Ronaldo?

While the track OM was quickly cooled by Pablo Longoria, the Sporting PC and the Napoli appeared in recent days as the two main options for cristiano Ronaldo in case of last minute departure. Jorge Mendes would indeed have approached the Italian team for its client, offering to find a base at Victor Osimhen to make room for the former star of Real Madrid, while the Portuguese team would dream of repatriating its former player. But since then, the Italian press has cooled the Neapolitan track, while according to The Times , Ruben Amorim allegedly threatened to resign from his position as coach of the Sporting in case of return cristiano Ronaldo.

“At the last minute on deadline day, Mendes could go to United with an offer”

The TV series cristiano Ronaldo can he then evolve before Thursday evening? Journalist at Sky Sports , Kaveh Solhekol believes that movement is possible in the very last moments of the transfer window. ” I think there will be options for Ronaldo, but it’s not yet clear whether he will stay at Manchester United. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is very busy at this time of year trying to find him a new club. We talk a lot about Napoli, Sporting CP, Atletico de Madrid and Chelsea. From what I understand there is a scenario in which United receive an offer very late in the transfer window. It’s not 100% certain, but at the last minute on deadline day Mendes could go to United with an offer, say Chelsea, and argue financially that it doesn’t make sense to keep a player. who Erik Ten Hag says won’t start many games “, he confides.

Cristiano Ronaldo become unwanted at Manchester United?