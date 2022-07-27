Mercato: a Parisian star to replace Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United?
According to information from the Mirror, Manchester United would target Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been in the process of leaving since the start of the summer transfer window. As a reminder, the Brazilian, whose contract at PSG was automatically extended until June 2027 on July 1, would be pushed out by the Parisian leaders.
Ben Yedder also in Manchester United’s plans?
But the former FC Barcelona player would not be the only target of the Red Devils to replace the Portuguese star. Indeed, still according to information from the Mirror, Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco), Ivan Toney (Brentford) and Sasa Kalajdzic (Stuttgart) would also be in the sights of the Mancunian club.
