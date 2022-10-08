Entertainment

Mercato: A resounding decision is made for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on October 8, 2022

While Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation at Manchester United is not improving, Erik ten Hag would like to turn the page. Although he is satisfied with the professionalism of the Portuguese, the Red Devils coach would like to see the 37-year-old striker leave, still at the heart of rumors in this difficult season.

Eager to leave Manchester United during the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo did not find any club agreeing to welcome him, despite the forcing of Jorge Mendes. The five-time Ballon d’Or therefore left for a season on the side of Old Trafford, without being able to participate in the Champions League, and the situation is not getting better for him.

A departure is still relevant for Cristiano Ronaldo

In lack of game time and success at Manchester United, cristiano Ronaldo is still announced on departure, despite the lack of concrete interest in his profile on the transfer market. The Portuguese should still struggle to find a base in January, but Erik ten Hag would cross his fingers that his player achieves his goals.

Ten Hag wants to see Ronaldo go

According to 90min UK, Erik ten Hag want to see Cristiano Ronaldo pack up. The coach would have asked his managers to make an effort to separate from the player, considering that the latter’s situation and all the attention he is getting does not facilitate his job at the head of the club. Manchester United. Still satisfied with the way cristiano Ronaldo behaves in training, Erik ten hag therefore seems in a hurry to finish with his star…

