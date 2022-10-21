Football – Mercato

Mercato: A resounding response falls for Cristiano Ronaldo

At Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo does not have the confidence that Ralf Rangnick placed in him last season. Erik Ten Hag would not seem against the idea of ​​letting him slip away before his contract expires next June. However, a breach of contract is not an option currently being considered according to the German press.

cristiano Ronaldo could he leave Manchester United in the next weeks ? Under contract until next June with the Red Devils, the Portuguese sees his playing time being minimized by the new coach Eric Ten hag. To the point where Ronaldo made the decision to return to the locker room before the end of the meeting on Wednesday against Tottenham (2-0), which led to his dismissal from the Mancunian group for the clash against chelsea Saturday. The Sun also claimed that‘Erik Ten Hag didn’t want to keep Ronaldo.

United ready to release Ronaldo from his contract in January?

Worse, the British media i newspaper has explained in recent hours that Manchester United would already plan the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo for the winter transfer window provided that his agent Jorge Mendes succeeds in fulfilling a specific upstream condition. Indeed, the Red Devils are said to be ready to release Ronaldo from the six months of his contract in order to let him leave next January. A breach of contract would then be completed.

