Mercato: A transfer from Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG? The answer falls

Posted on July 14, 2022 at 3:00 am by Arthur Montagne

This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking to leave Manchester United and is therefore looking to bounce back. But it is difficult to find a club despite the rumors that have circulated about a possible transfer to Chelsea or AS Roma. In any case, one thing is certain, PSG is not in on it.

One year after its signature, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United. Determined to compete in the Champions League, and disappointed with the new policy of Red Devils the fivefold Ballon d’Or looking for a way out. Announced on the side ofAS Roma or even of chelsea, Cristiano Ronaldo would have even been proposed to PSG according The Parisian .

CR7 at PSG, it’s no

However, as revealed by le10sport.com, Cristiano Ronaldo is not a subject on the side of the PSG. The capital club is focused on other priorities and despite the excellent relationship between Luis Campos and Jorge Mendesthe Parisians have no intention of embarking on this soap opera which does not correspond with their new project.

Cristiano Ronaldo who offers his services to PSG: IT’S FALSE! ❌ Denial of PSG ❌ Denial of relatives of CR7 ❌ If Jorge Mendes has made a lot of appointments with Paris, it’s for Vitinha and Renato Sanches. The CR7 case has not been mentioned(For the moment)https://t.co/HWc47VhwRI — Alexis BERNARD (@AlexisBernard10) July 13, 2022

