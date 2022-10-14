Football – Mercato

Mercato: A twist is taking shape for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo

Published on September 14, 2022



Currently at Manchester United and after spending a summer looking for a new club, Cristiano Ronaldo may well be tempted by an exotic destination. The fivefold Ballon d’Or would indeed have been the target of a multi-millionaire offer initially refused… but which could well make him think about the future!

No the return of Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United is not a good story. While he had enjoyed success at Old Trafford in the 2000s, the Portuguese went through a period of deep doubts in the north of England, with his team which also aligned the disappointing results. Without the Champions League, he tried everything this summer to find a new club and after being linked to PSG, at chelsea or even at Bayern Munich he ended up staying Manchester United.

An offer of €242m over two years refused?

According to information from CNN Portugal Cristiano Ronaldo could however have left Manchester United, to join the Saudi club of Al-Hilal. The latter would have made him an incredible offer of €2.4 million per week over two years, for a total of €242 million! An attractive offer, which however did not bend Cristiano Ronaldo, whose only interest was to play in the Champions League.

“I love Cristiano Ronaldo as a player and would love to see him play in Saudi Arabia”

This track was half-confirmed by Yasser Al-Misehal, who said he would very much like to see Cristiano Ronaldo play one day in Saudi Arabia. ” We have already seen some great players who used to play in the Premier League come to the Saudi league » declared to The Athletic , the president of the Saudi Football Federation. “ I love Cristiano Ronaldo as a player and would love to see him play in Saudi Arabia, but that won’t happen until January unfortunately. “.

Cristiano Ronaldo could well be tempted