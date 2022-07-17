Mercato: After claiming his transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo has a big preference

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Posted on July 17, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. by Pierrick Levallet

Back at Manchester United last summer, Cristiano Ronaldo could already pack up during this summer transfer window. The Portuguese would like to evolve in a club which disputes the Champions League and would have thus made it known that he did not want to stay with the Red Devils. The fivefold Ballon d’Or would also have a few tracks in mind for his next destination and would have a preference for one of them.

For a few weeks now, Cristiano Ronaldo shakes up the transfer market. Only a year after returning to Manchester United, the Portuguese could already pack up this summer. The Red Devils will not play in the Champions League next season, although this is a very important criterion for Cristiano Ronaldo. The fivefold Ballon d’Or would therefore have made it clear that he did not want to stay at Manchester United this summer. As a result, the 37-year-old striker would have started offering his services to several clubs in Europe. And he would have a preference for his next destination.

Bayern is Cristiano Ronaldo’s preferred destination…

According to information from SPORT the Bayern Munich would be the number one priority Cristiano Ronaldo for his future. The Portuguese star would like to play again at the highest level, within a leading team in Europe. However, the opinions would be quite undecided on the side of the Bavarian club concerning a possible transfer for Cristiano Ronaldo. His age, 37, would make fans doubt his possible incorporation as Robert Lewandowski’s successor. Nevertheless, Julian Nagelsmann would have been rather clear as to the fact that the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo will be beneficial for the Bayern Munich. The current Bavarian coach would also be ready to speed up negotiations to secure his services. But the German champion would not be the only club to apply to recover Cristiano Ronaldo.

…but he’s not against Chelsea either

Indeed, the chelsea of Todd Boehly would not be against recruiting the five-time Ballon d’Or this summer. After Raheem Sterling, Cristiano Ronaldo could well be the next big recruit of the Blues . Nevertheless, Thomas Tuchel would not be convinced by this track to overcome the departure of Romelu Lukaku. However, competition from chelsea could bring the Bayern Munich to make a decision fairly quickly about Cristiano Ronaldo. In any case, the 37-year-old wouldn’t be opposed to a future in London. Finally, a third option would be available to the Portuguese.

Barcelona very far behind

In recent days, a wild rumor of the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo to FC Barcelona was born. Nevertheless, the 37-year-old striker wouldn’t consider this track for his future. At least that option would be last on his list if he fails to join either the Bayern Munich neither chelsea this summer. One thing is sure, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer. It remains to be seen where he will bounce during this summer transfer window. To be continued…