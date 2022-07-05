Mercato: after CR7, Messi pushes hard to sign for FC Barcelona!

Zapping Goal! soccer club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career

FC Barcelona is fine, thank you for him. After formalizing its first two summer recruits, Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessié, the Catalan club is the target of interest from those who have long been considered the two best players in the world: Cristiano Ronaldo (37) and Lionel Messi (35 year).

Yesterday evening, As indeed let it be known that Jorge Mendes had spoken with Barça to place his foal there, more in the odor of sanctity on the Manchester United side. Last night, Eduardo Inda told him that Messi had directly called Xavi by phone to offer him his services!

“The Argentinian prodigy of PSG is waiting for a return from Joan Laporta,” said the transfer specialist of the show El Chiringuito. Lobo Carrasco, a great lover of FC Barcelona, ​​​​did not invalidate this bomb and even added that he would reveal crisp things about Messi in January, after the World Cup in Qatar. He notably spoke of interesting clauses…

⚠️ “In ENERO podre CONTAR algo sober MESSI…”⚠️ 🚨¡UFFF! @lobo_carrasco provoked the intrigue in #ChiringuitoMessi pic.twitter.com/z4HEp7v9ZG — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 4, 2022