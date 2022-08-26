Mercato. After Cristiano Ronaldo, OM supporters dream of Antoine

At OM too, are we dreaming bigger? For several weeks, it must be said that Marseille supporters have been served in terms of rumors on the transfer market. And it is obviously not to displease them. Because montages have flourished all over the social networks where we see in particular Cristiano Ronaldo wearing the OM jersey or at the wheel of his car listening to the music of Marseille rapper Jul. The Portuguese superstar wants to compete in the Champions League at all costs this season and is therefore on the departure of Manchester United, only qualified for the Europa League.

While his influential agent Jorge Mendes is working to find him a way out, it was enough for the rumor to gain momentum. Until Pablo Longoria, in the wake of the Champions League draw, drastically reduced the possibility of signing the five-time Ballon d’Or. “Asking if Cristiano Ronaldo can come to OM is like asking if Kevin De Bruyne, Darwin Nunez or Erling can come. Dreaming is good but we have to be sincere with everyone”he explained to the microphone of beIN Sports.

Is Griezmann really thinking about it?

The most optimistic secretly continue to believe in it, clinging to the idea that the Marseille president has not pronounced a firm “no” on the subject, but this is today more fantasy than reality. But hardly this episode digested, the Marseille sphere has the right to a new XXL rumor. Thursday evening, the name of Antoine Griezmann began to circulate on social networks when Hugo Scoccia expressed, seriously or not, the desire of the French international to join OM. His situation appears complex on the side of Atlético de Madrid where a clause in his contract imposes a maximum playing time threshold which, if not respected, would oblige the Colchoneros to pay 40 million euros to Barça.

Griezmann is pensando seriously in ir al OM. Ring, ring… — Hugo Scoccia (@HugoScoccia) August 25, 2022

Montages of all kinds, messages of hope, hashtag on Twitter… There too, it was enough to ignite the powder and relaunch the idea that a star could arrive in Marseille this summer.