Mercato: After Cristiano Ronaldo’s bloodshed, the locker room was shocked

Dismissed from the group following his bloodshed during the match against Tottenham, Cristiano Ronaldo was reinstated. A file entirely managed by Erik ten Hag who took all his responsibilities. Faced with the difficult situation, the Manchester United locker room would have been impressed by the way the Dutch technician handled the matter.

Last summer, after a difficult season with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo requested his transfer. Despite the efforts of Jorge Mendes who offered him everywhere, the Portuguese international ended up staying with the Red Devils . With the arrival ofErik ten Hag, Ronaldo expected renewal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was sanctioned

He was not disappointed. Substitute most of the time Cristiano Ronaldo ended up being dropped from the group following the incident in the match against Tottenham where he left Old Trafford before the end, unhappy not to start.

Manchester United dressing room impressed by Ten Hag