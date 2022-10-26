Entertainment

Mercato: After Cristiano Ronaldo’s bloodshed, the locker room was shocked

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

Football – Mercato

Mercato: After Cristiano Ronaldo’s bloodshed, the locker room was shocked

Posted on October 25, 2022 at 10:10 p.m.

Jules Kutos-Bertin

Journalist

When I was little, I promised myself that I would have a job in line with football. Very quickly, I realized that my feet would not be enough to take me where I wanted so journalism became obvious.

Dismissed from the group following his bloodshed during the match against Tottenham, Cristiano Ronaldo was reinstated. A file entirely managed by Erik ten Hag who took all his responsibilities. Faced with the difficult situation, the Manchester United locker room would have been impressed by the way the Dutch technician handled the matter.

Last summer, after a difficult season with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo requested his transfer. Despite the efforts of Jorge Mendes who offered him everywhere, the Portuguese international ended up staying with the Red Devils. With the arrival ofErik ten Hag, Ronaldo expected renewal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was sanctioned

He was not disappointed. Substitute most of the time Cristiano Ronaldo ended up being dropped from the group following the incident in the match against Tottenham where he left Old Trafford before the end, unhappy not to start.

Manchester United dressing room impressed by Ten Hag

A few days later, Cristiano Ronaldo was finally reinstated in the group. According to information from Manchester Evening Newsthe Mancunian club’s locker room would have been impressed by the way Erik ten Hag handled this thorny issue. For his first months at Manchester Unitedthe Dutch technician makes more than a good impression.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Tiffany & Co. is making a piece of jewelry and a film with Beyoncé: a sign of jewelry in top form despite the crises?

7 mins ago

The looks of Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa and Emily Ratajkowski for a walk in New York: celebrities in a click

16 mins ago

Messi, total recital / C1 / Gr. H / PSG-Maccabi Haifa (7-2) / SOFOOT.com

18 mins ago

The Walking Dead: All the actors who left the series and their real reasons

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button