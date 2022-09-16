Mercato: After his failed transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo is arrested

Football – Mercato

Mercato: After his failed transfer, Ronaldo is arrested

Posted on September 17, 2022 at 01:00 by Arthur Montagne



Cristiano Ronaldo has had a turbulent summer. And for good reason, the Manchester United striker did everything to leave the Red Devils. In vain. Consequently, his start to the season has been particularly eventful, but he can count on the support of his country. Fernando Santos and Ruben Dias are indeed waiting for him in the selection.

The summer of Cristiano Ronaldo will not have been easy. And for good reason, the Portuguese star pushed hard to leave Manchester United, which is playing in the Europa League. Accustomed to taking part in the Champions League every year, the Portuguese therefore wanted to leave in order to always be present in the biggest European competition. But the fivefold Ballon d’Or never found a way out, and his start to the season was clearly impacted by his transfer window. However, Cristiano Ronaldo can always count on size supports.

Portugal are mobilizing for Cristiano Ronaldo

Indeed, during his visit to a press conference, Fernando Santos sent a strong message to Cristiano Ronaldo. ” I have no concerns. Later he will play, he will start against the Sheriff. With him and with all the others, I have this attention, I try to understand what situation they are in, if they are playing, if they are going to play, when they are not playing, what is happening. No one doubts that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be important for the Seleção “Launches the coach of Portugal, who has obviously summoned his star for the next two matches of the Lusitanians.

