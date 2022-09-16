Mercato: After his failed transfer, Cristiano Ronaldo is arrested
Football – Mercato
Mercato: After his failed transfer, Ronaldo is arrested
Posted on September 17, 2022 at 01:00 by Arthur Montagne
Cristiano Ronaldo has had a turbulent summer. And for good reason, the Manchester United striker did everything to leave the Red Devils. In vain. Consequently, his start to the season has been particularly eventful, but he can count on the support of his country. Fernando Santos and Ruben Dias are indeed waiting for him in the selection.
The summer of Cristiano Ronaldo will not have been easy. And for good reason, the Portuguese star pushed hard to leave Manchester United, which is playing in the Europa League. Accustomed to taking part in the Champions League every year, the Portuguese therefore wanted to leave in order to always be present in the biggest European competition. But the fivefold Ballon d’Or never found a way out, and his start to the season was clearly impacted by his transfer window. However, Cristiano Ronaldo can always count on size supports.
Portugal are mobilizing for Cristiano Ronaldo
Indeed, during his visit to a press conference, Fernando Santos sent a strong message to Cristiano Ronaldo. ” I have no concerns. Later he will play, he will start against the Sheriff. With him and with all the others, I have this attention, I try to understand what situation they are in, if they are playing, if they are going to play, when they are not playing, what is happening. No one doubts that Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be important for the Seleção “Launches the coach of Portugal, who has obviously summoned his star for the next two matches of the Lusitanians.
“Of course Cristiano is important to us”
Framework of the Portuguese selection, Ruben Dias also commented on the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo. ” Of course Cristiano is important to us but if we want to do something special it can only be together. We don’t lack individuality but we have to find the best way to make them work together (…) The World Cup falls in a period when the players will have well advanced preparation and a good physical level. It will be different from the end of the season when we are more tired “, assures the defender of Manchester City in the columns of Record.
