Mercato: After Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo receives an improbable foot call
Despite a contract that runs until June 30, 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer to play in the Champions League this season. Even if he only plays in the third district division in Lisbon, the Operário Futebol Clube de Lisboa has appealed to Cristiano Ronaldo, a year after having asked Lionel Messi.
Whereas Manchester United is deprived of Champions League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked his management to let him leave this summer in the event of a good offer. Under contract until June 30, 2023 with the Red Devils, CR7 would in no case want to go to the end of his lease, even if he returned to Old Trafford only a year ago.
“We give you the chance of a lifetime”
While only theAtletico de Madrid would be willing to recruit him, Cristiano Ronaldo finds itself without a real solution today, because the interests of Colchoneros seems to be shy. What gave ideas to theOpera Futebol Clube de Lisboathird district division club in Lisbon.
‘Opportunities like this don’t come around often’
On his account instagramI’Opera Futebol Clube de Lisboa dared to launch an appeal with his foot to Cristiano Ronaldo. “Hello Christian). About a year ago we invited your Argentinian colleague (Lionel Messi), who was in a similar situation to you. He ended up going to France (to PSG). But today we are giving you the chance of a lifetime, the chance to share the same dressing room as our Ricardo Barata Da Silva (Operário defender). We know you’d love to play next season in the Champions League, but opportunities like this don’t come around often. So, what do you think ? », quipped the Lisbon club on social networks. It remains to be seen whether Cristiano Ronaldo will bother to reply to this post from theOpera Futebol Clube de Lisboa.