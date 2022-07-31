Mercato: After Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo receives an improbable foot call

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: After Messi, Ronaldo receives an improbable foot call

Posted on July 31, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. by Amadou Diawara



Despite a contract that runs until June 30, 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer to play in the Champions League this season. Even if he only plays in the third district division in Lisbon, the Operário Futebol Clube de Lisboa has appealed to Cristiano Ronaldo, a year after having asked Lionel Messi.

Whereas Manchester United is deprived of Champions League this season, Cristiano Ronaldo would have asked his management to let him leave this summer in the event of a good offer. Under contract until June 30, 2023 with the Red Devils , CR7 would in no case want to go to the end of his lease, even if he returned to Old Trafford only a year ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Operario Futebol Clube Lisboa (@operario_lisboa)

“We give you the chance of a lifetime”

While only theAtletico de Madrid would be willing to recruit him, Cristiano Ronaldo finds itself without a real solution today, because the interests of Colchoneros seems to be shy. What gave ideas to theOpera Futebol Clube de Lisboathird district division club in Lisbon.

EXCLUDED – Mercato – PSG: Frankfurt persists and signs for Dina-Ebimbe! https://t.co/kpmU463lBb pic.twitter.com/JwdrNJnP5h — le10sport (@le10sport) July 30, 2022

‘Opportunities like this don’t come around often’