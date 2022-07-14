Mercato: After Mbappé, PSG wants to settle the future of Leo Messi

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on July 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. by Bernard Colas

A year after his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi continues his preparation with the rest of the squad, with the hope of making people forget his disappointing first season in the club’s jersey. The countdown has already started since the Argentinian has entered his last year of contract, but his management would think about the continuation, with an extension in the pipes.

2021 was the year of all upheavals for Lionel Messi. just sacred to the copa Americathe captain of the Albiceleste imagined making his return to the heart rate Barcelona for the coming season, but despite long negotiations with his management and the existence of an agreement, his extension never saw the light of day. ” I returned to Barcelona to prepare for the season (…), I had the idea of ​​signing my contract and resuming training immediately. I thought everything was settled and all that was missing was my initials (on the contract). But, when I arrived in Barcelona, ​​I was told that it was no longer possible, that I could not stay and that I had to find another club, because Barça did not have the means to extend me. . It upset my plans », explained Lionel Messi in an interview with France Soccer . A boon for the PSGtaking advantage of the financial problems of the Barca to put the grappling hook on Lionel Messi.

A difficult first year for Messi

Arrived free in the capital last summer, Leo Messi has since been trying to adapt to his new life, not without difficulty. With 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 appearances in the jersey of PSG, The Pulga is far from his standards and has multiplied the galleys with his new club, ignoring real preparation, chaining trips with his national team before being affected by Covid-19, leaving him with sequelae in the lungs. Lionel Messi found himself under fire from critics and even whistles from part of the Parc des Princes, enough to make his first year in Paris bitter and to arouse the first rumors of a departure. While his lease runs until June 2023, Lionel Messi does not, however, intend to leave, as his entourage has told several media, and on the side of the PSGwe are on the same wavelength.

PSG would like to extend Messi, who is procrastinating

This Thursday, brand affirms in One that the Paris Saint Germain count on Lionel Messi, for at least the next two years. The reigning French champion would indeed intend to extend the lease of his striker and would have already informed the main interested party. Despite what has been announced over the past few months, no option would appear in the lease of Leo Messi for a one-season extension, thus prompting the PSG to move now, although no offer has been drawn yet. The Parisian number 30, whose name is already circulating in the United States, is in no hurry and wishes to wait until the end of the Global to project themselves and gauge themselves on their state of mind and form.

🚨 PSG would like to extend Leo Messi’s contract by a further year, until 2024 and have expressed their wish to the player! 🇦🇷The Argentina will make a final decision on his future after the World Cup. 🤔(Source: @marca) pic.twitter.com/4HgKknsjvR — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 14, 2022

A sporting decision, but not only