Mercato: After OM, another club rejects Cristiano Ronaldo

Determined to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is struggling to find a way out, so much so that a return to Sporting CP would be considered. Nevertheless, Ruben Amorim denies this rumor, even announcing that the Portuguese would stay with the Red Devils. A new blow for CR7.

It’s the soap opera of the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo would force to leave Manchester United and desperately searches for a way out, but despite its status, the fivefold Ballon d’Or struggling to find a new club. Several of them have even clearly closed the door to the Portuguese, like the Borussia Dortmund or evenOM. Pablo Longoria actually wanted to put an end to a rumor launched on social networks.

OM reject Cristiano Ronaldo…

” It’s the world of social networks, it’s a world that is looking for a way to create buzz. We are a club that makes do with the means we have. Asking me if Cristiano Ronaldo can come is like asking me if Kevin De Brune, Darwin Nunez or Erling Haaland could come to OM. Dreaming is a beautiful thing for everyone. But it’s true that we are sincere with everyone and we have to play football with the means we have. We have a serious sporting project, which consists of improving every season, being competitive and above all maintaining an economic balance, which for me is the future of football. “, explained the president of theOM at the microphone of bein Sports .

… Sporting too!