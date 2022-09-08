Football – Mercato

After OM, Cristiano Ronaldo is still rejected for his transfer

Posted on September 8, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. by Arthur Montagne



Announced on the departure throughout the summer, Cristiano Ronaldo finally stayed at Manchester United. And for good reason, he never found a club likely to recruit him. However, his name circulated in more teams, starting with Naples, which would have tried to recruit the Portuguese star at the end of the transfer window. Cristiano Giuntoli, sporting director of the Italian club, however, is quite evasive.

It was one of the soap operas of the summer on the transfer window. In effect, Cristiano Ronaldo quickly demanded his departure from Manchester United in order to play the Champions League. But the Portuguese never managed to find a club to bounce back from and therefore had to stay on the side of Red Devils . Nevertheless, his name circulated with insistence on the side of the Napoli at the very end of the transfer window. Cristiano Giuntoli put things in perspective.

“We never really talked about Ronaldo”

” We never really talked about Ronaldo. In football, with “ifs” and “buts”, we are not going anywhere. We are happy with what we have, we have confidence and a competitive team. What kind of pair would that make with Osimhen? Who knows ? asks the sporting director of the Napoli at the microphone of Sky Sports .

