Mercato: After the failure of this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo plans his transfer

Football – Mercato

Mercato: After the failure of this summer, Ronaldo plans his transfer

Posted on September 29, 2022 at 07:00 by Axel Cornic



We must not give Cristiano Ronaldo for defeat, nor his agent Jorge Mendes. After doing everything to find a new club, the Portuguese star finally stayed at Manchester United… but that shouldn’t last. From this winter, the future of the fivefold Ballon d’Or could once again make people talk!

After choosing to join the Juventus in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to revive a somewhat stalled career by returning to his former club Manchester United. A great way to come full circle, since it was precisely at Old Trafford that his legend was born, notably with his first Ballon d’Or.

Mercato: At the heart of all the rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo is pushed into retirement https://t.co/j4aXnxRoIK pic.twitter.com/KRr8VqVWwh — le10sport (@le10sport) September 28, 2022

A catastrophic summer

The beautiful story, however, only lasted a short time. Cristiano Ronaldo failed to qualify his club for the Champions League last season and with the arrival ofErik ten Hag, his place clearly seemed threatened. So this summer Jorge Mendes tried to offer it to PSG, to Bayern Munich or even to Chelsea, without success.

And one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s worst seasons?

The season therefore began with a Cristiano Ronaldo prisoner of his own status, too expensive to interest other clubs and obviously not malleable enough to fit into the new device installed by Ten Hag at Manchester United. However, this has not put an end to the desires of the 37-year-old veteran, who already seems to be looking to the future.

Mendes will start all over again in January