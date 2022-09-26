Mercato: An incredible project imagined for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo
Posted on August 28, 2022 at 2:35 p.m. by Bernard Colas updated on August 28, 2022 at 2:59 p.m.
Wishing to leave Manchester United to compete in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo is sorely lacking options for his future. While the Italian press evokes a rapprochement between his agent Jorge Mendes and Napoli, a return to Sporting CP also seems possible for the Portuguese international. His training club would also work behind the scenes to complete this operation.
What shirt will Cristiano Ronaldo wear this season? As he has just entered his last year of contract with Manchester Unitedthe Portuguese wants to leave Old Trafford in order to participate in the Champions League. Jorge Mendes has therefore been commissioned by number 7 to find him a base, but a few days before the end of the summer transfer window in most European championships, no one seems to want to recruit the five-time Ballon d’Or aged 37. Surveyed, theAtletico, chelseathe Bayern MunichI’AC Milan or even the Borussia Dortmund would not have followed up, while the rumor sending Cristiano Ronaldo at theOM is unfounded.
Sporting CP would work on the return of CR7
In Italy, it is explained that a finish in Napoli remains possible, although complicated at the end of August. Luciano Spalletti did not hide the fact that he would be open to the idea of working with the attacker, while affirming that no concrete steps had been taken. I have to say that Jorge Mendes must first find a destination Victor Osimhen in order to allow Naples to recruit cristiano Ronaldo. If unsuccessful, only the Sporting PC could then appear as the ideal solution for the Portuguese international, trained on the side of Lisbon. This week, the media CaughtOffside assured that Jorge Mendes got along with Manchester United to allow CR7 to leave without great difficulty and return to Sporting PC. The board of directors of the Portuguese team has already planned a meeting with an external communication company, specializing in public events, in order to prepare the presentation of the fivefold Ballon d’Or. contacted by DailyMaila source close to Manchester United quickly downplayed the likelihood of such a transfer, but the Sporting seems determined to try his luck.
An unprecedented formula for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo?
Sources familiar with the matter have indeed revealed to 90min UK that the Sporting PC is currently exploring all possibilities to bring back cristiano Ronaldo. On the side of Manchester Unitedthe door would be open despite the last output ofErik ten Hag this Saturday. ” We plan the future with him “, repeated the coach of the Red Devils at the end of the game against Southampton (0-1), but internally, the position of the club would be different. Then stay at Sporting to find the right formula to complete the return of CR7, and a solution might be found. According 90minthe management would consider proposing a minority participation of the club in cristiano Ronaldo, who would thus become a shareholder. A new formula, but authorized.
“To my knowledge, there are no regulations that would prevent a football player from also being a shareholder”
Contacted by 90min, Dan Chapmanlawyer specializing in sports law and partner at Leathes Priorexplains that the former star of Real Madrid has the right to enter the capital of the Sporting PC, despite his status as a player. ” To my knowledge, there are no regulations that would prevent a football player from also being a shareholder of the club for which he is under contract as a player. Although there are restrictions that prevent owners or co-owners of football clubs from doing certain things such as betting on matches or owning a football agency, nothing prevents a football club owner or co-owner from to also be employed by this club as a player, explains the lawyer. Such a scenario will be very rare and unlikely, and could cause all sorts of practical problems, but I believe there are precedents: Didier Drogba had a minority stake in Phoenix Rising at the same time he played for them. »