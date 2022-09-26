Mercato: An incredible project imagined for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

An incredible project imagined for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 28, 2022 at 2:35 p.m. by Bernard Colas updated on August 28, 2022 at 2:59 p.m.



Wishing to leave Manchester United to compete in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo is sorely lacking options for his future. While the Italian press evokes a rapprochement between his agent Jorge Mendes and Napoli, a return to Sporting CP also seems possible for the Portuguese international. His training club would also work behind the scenes to complete this operation.

What shirt will Cristiano Ronaldo wear this season? As he has just entered his last year of contract with Manchester Unitedthe Portuguese wants to leave Old Trafford in order to participate in the Champions League. Jorge Mendes has therefore been commissioned by number 7 to find him a base, but a few days before the end of the summer transfer window in most European championships, no one seems to want to recruit the five-time Ballon d’Or aged 37. Surveyed, theAtletico, chelseathe Bayern MunichI’AC Milan or even the Borussia Dortmund would not have followed up, while the rumor sending Cristiano Ronaldo at theOM is unfounded.

Sporting CP would work on the return of CR7

In Italy, it is explained that a finish in Napoli remains possible, although complicated at the end of August. Luciano Spalletti did not hide the fact that he would be open to the idea of ​​​​working with the attacker, while affirming that no concrete steps had been taken. I have to say that Jorge Mendes must first find a destination Victor Osimhen in order to allow Naples to recruit cristiano Ronaldo. If unsuccessful, only the Sporting PC could then appear as the ideal solution for the Portuguese international, trained on the side of Lisbon. This week, the media CaughtOffside assured that Jorge Mendes got along with Manchester United to allow CR7 to leave without great difficulty and return to Sporting PC. The board of directors of the Portuguese team has already planned a meeting with an external communication company, specializing in public events, in order to prepare the presentation of the fivefold Ballon d’Or. contacted by DailyMail a source close to Manchester United quickly downplayed the likelihood of such a transfer, but the Sporting seems determined to try his luck.

An unprecedented formula for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo?

Sources familiar with the matter have indeed revealed to 90min UK that the Sporting PC is currently exploring all possibilities to bring back cristiano Ronaldo. On the side of Manchester Unitedthe door would be open despite the last output ofErik ten Hag this Saturday. ” We plan the future with him “, repeated the coach of the Red Devils at the end of the game against Southampton (0-1), but internally, the position of the club would be different. Then stay at Sporting to find the right formula to complete the return of CR7, and a solution might be found. According 90min the management would consider proposing a minority participation of the club in cristiano Ronaldo, who would thus become a shareholder. A new formula, but authorized.

Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo validates a strong choice for his future https://t.co/o662wKOGVj pic.twitter.com/F9xKrJ1hdP — le10sport (@le10sport) August 28, 2022

“To my knowledge, there are no regulations that would prevent a football player from also being a shareholder”