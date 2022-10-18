Mercato – An insane transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG singled out

The coming winter transfer window is announced as the craziest in history. Several stars are thinking of changing clubs, and PSG is always at the heart of attention.

The months of November and December will bring football into the spotlight more than ever. The World Cup will take place in Qatar at an unusual time, and this is bound to have repercussions on the calendar in Europe. But the consequences on the transfer window could be incredible, to an unsuspected degree for the moment. In its edition this Tuesday, Marca announces that the 2023 winter transfer window could be the craziest of all time. Indeed, after the World Cup, the transfer market generally experiences additional activity, with the big clubs wanting to pay for the latest revelations. This was for example the case in 2014, when Real Madrid suddenly dropped 80 million euros for James Rodriguez, sparkling with Colombia in Brazil. The result was not necessarily up to par, but it proves that the World Cup conditions many things.

Two Portuguese stars on the start!

Especially since many stars could take advantage of the post-World Cup to see if the grass is greener elsewhere. The Spanish newspaper thus affirms that Cristiano Ronaldo will try to demonstrate in Qatar that he still has good remains, and that he can this time attract the attention of an ambitious club of the Champions League, history not live an entire season without his favorite competition. This will also be the case Joao Felix, who understood that Diego Simeone did not trust him at Atlético de Madrid, and clearly plans to change clubs in January. PSG is announced on the ranks of the player who cost 100 million euros in 2019.

Obviously, Marca ends its overview of the stars who can change the air by evoking the players of PSG. If Neymar will be almost impossible to dislodge after the vain attempts of the leaders last summer, Lionel Messi will in any case be able to be courted, even if he will finish the season in the French capital. Finally, despite insistent rumors in recent days, Mbappé has calmed down the rumors by explaining that he really had no intention of leaving Paris SG. His express departure in January is no longer on the agenda, no matter what he does at the World Cup. This will certainly not prevent the winter transfer window from having an unusual bit of madness.