Mercato: An unexpected offer could arrive for Cristiano Ronaldo

An unexpected offer could arrive for Cristiano Ronaldo
Eager to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo did not find a buyer a few hours before the end of the transfer window in most European countries. Napoli and Sporting CP are not expected to launch an offensive for him by Thursday evening, but Chelsea could still make a move according to some sources…
While the transfer window closes its doors this Thursday in most European championships, Cristiano Ronaldo has not managed to resolve his situation so far. However, the five-time Ballon d’Or quickly decided for his future, warning Jorge Mendes of his desires from elsewhere from the start of the summer in order to compete in the Champions League this season. Since then, the famous agent of CR7 multiplied the leads for his client, without achieving his ends. Announced in the four corners of Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo left today to stay at Manchester United, unless a last minute offer is drawn. A possible scenario in the eyes of Kaveh Solhekol.
‘A source tells me there’s still a chance something could happen with Chelsea’
Journalist at Sky Sports, Kaveh Solhekol indeed believes that cristiano Ronaldo could animate the last day of the transfer window in England. ” A source tells me there is still a chance something could happen with Chelsea. If they were to take him, they would offer him a one-year contract with an option for another year. I have been told that if this happens Chelsea will pay a transfer fee to Manchester United and this may help United financially fair play as Chelsea will withdraw Ronaldo’s considerable salaryhe confides. I’m not saying he’s going to Chelsea, but the window is open, it’s something we’ve talked about in the past. From what Erik ten Hag says, most likely he stays because it’s getting late. »
“Cristiano Ronaldo is still part of our plans”
Indeed, the more time passes, the more difficult it seems to imagine Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United despite his desires elsewhere. Asked at a press conference about the future of his number 7, Eric ten hag was categorical: Cristiano Ronaldo is still part of our plans. We need quality players. We will go from September to January minimum with this group. Like I said, we need quality players. Unless there is an exceptional opportunity, the transfer window is over. »
End of the Naples and Sporting tracks for CR7
A “ exceptional opportunity could she then appear by Thursday evening to cristiano Ronaldo ? While there has recently been talk of an interest in Napoli and Sporting CP for him, the fivefold Ballon d’Or would today be far from joining one of these destinations. The Portuguese team does not have the means to finance such an operation while Naples can still count on Victor Osimhen in its ranks, thus preventing cristiano Ronaldo to arrive at the Azzurri. For the 37-year-old striker, it is therefore chelsea or nothing.