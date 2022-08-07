Mercato

An unthinkable track is confirmed for Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on August 7, 2022 at 8:45 p.m. by Quentin Guiton



Cristiano Ronaldo would like to leave Manchester United this summer to play in the Champions League. Even if the Mancunian club is still holding him back, the Portuguese would still hope to find a way out. Among the teams linked to Ronaldo, we find in particular Atlético Madrid. Moreover, the fivefold Ballon d’Or would indeed be interested in a transfer to the Colchoneros…

Cristiano Ronaldo is in turmoil this summer. Just one year after his incredible return to Manchester United, the Lusitano would already like to pack his bags. The latter would absolutely like to play the next Champions League.

Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo resigned for his transfer? https://t.co/kfuixf5kcl pic.twitter.com/4PcdGlznOA — le10sport (@le10sport) August 7, 2022

Atlético Madrid, a confirmed track!

Even though Manchester United has already stated on several occasions that Cristiano Ronaldo would not move this summer, the Portuguese would always force his departure. And among the potential destinations for RonaldoI’Atletico Madrid had been mentioned in particular! Besides, Ben Jacobsjournalist for CBS Sports confirmed that the five-time Ballon d’Or was indeed ready for a transfer to the Colchoneros .

No concrete offer for Ronaldo…

Only, Ben Jacobs adds that the track leading to theAtletico Madrid had not materialized. Worse, the clan of Cristiano Ronaldo would not have received any concrete offers to date from clubs playing the Champions League, even when Jorge Mendes had told them that the star was ready to lower his salary by 30%. As a reminder, the Bayern Munich, Chelsea and the FC Barcelona had already failed the Lusitano. On his side, Ronaldo would always hope for a last minute offer…