Mercato and Cristiano Ronaldo? The Truths of Erik Ten Hag
Erik Ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, has made some things clear regarding Cristiano Ronaldo and the end of the summer transfer window 2022.
Very satisfied after his team’s victory on the lawn of Southampton on Saturday (0-1) on behalf of the 4th day of the Premier League, Erik Ten Hag, the manager of Manchester United, took the opportunity to put some things clear about the last days to come of the summer transfer window 2022. He first assured that his club was no longer looking for an attacker: “We have Cristiano, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford so it’s ok as far as forwards are concerned. » said the Red Devils manager reports Sky Sports.
Ten Hag relies on Cristiano Ronaldo
Then, Erik Ten Hag spoke about the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo and speculation around its future: “We are planning with him. So we want him to stay. So that’s what we want.” assured the Dutch technician. Facing Southampton, Cristiano Ronaldo was a substitute again and came on in the second half.
Rashford’s eulogy
Finally, the Manchester United manager praised Marcus Rashford: ” I think that he [Rashford] was quite effective, especially the first 15 minutes after half-time. He understood that sometimes he had to be a target,” Ten Hag said. “He is the one who creates the situations. He was involved in the situations after half-time and he played an important role in our attacks in the first 15 minutes after half-time. he concludes.
