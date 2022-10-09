Football – Mercato

Mercato: Announced on departure, Cristiano Ronaldo receives a strong message

Published on October 9, 2022 at 1:45 p.m.



Substitute since the arrival of Erik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo is having a very complicated start to the season. While he asked to leave Manchester United this winter, the Portuguese international still has supporters in England. Marcus Rashford confided his admiration for Ronaldo in a press conference.

A year after returning to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is having a very difficult start to the season. While he demanded his transfer all summer, the Portuguese striker ended up staying with the Red Devils . But with the arrival ofErik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo lost his starting spot, a very difficult situation for the five-time Ballon d’Or.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave this winter

Even if he should, no matter what, leave Manchester United next summer, Cristiano Ronaldo would have even asked to leave this winter. A decision that does not bother Erik ten Hagprovided that the proposition is sufficient.

Rashford: “When he [Ronaldo] will score, he will not stop. We just have to try to keep putting the ball in positions where it’s in front of goal.” #MUFC pic.twitter.com/o6FfeNkjEY — Manchester United (@MUnitedFR) October 8, 2022

“It’s a joy to play with him”