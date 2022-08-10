Mercato: At Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer unanimous

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

In Manchester, Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer unanimous

Posted on August 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. by Jules Kutos-Bertin



Since the start of the transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo has been asking for his transfer. Internally, the locker room is annoyed and no longer wants the Portuguese who harms the atmosphere. On the other hand, the Glazers family and Erik ten Hag would still not consider letting go of the fivefold Ballon d’Or, while Jorge Mendes insists on leaving.

After three seasons at the Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo ended up being tired of the failures that followed in the Champions League. As a result, the Portuguese asked to leave and made his comeback at Manchester United. A comeback that worked… on a personal level. At the collective level, the red devils have not even managed to qualify for the C1, a huge frustration for Ronaldo who therefore requested his transfer. Only a year after his return, the fivefold Ballon d’Or prefers to look elsewhere to continue playing the most prestigious of competitions.

An agreement already sealed?

When he arrived, Cristiano Ronaldo was convinced he had a gentleman’s agreement according to The Sun. In other words, if Manchester United did not qualify for the Champions League, Ronaldo could leave. But the reality is quite different and Jorge Mendes try to change it. The Portuguese agent would insist with the Mancunian management to announce a price since he would have already concluded an agreement with a club. In the end, all these actions could backfire Cristiano Ronaldo himself…

The locker room no longer wants Cristiano Ronaldo

Still according to log information The Sun , Cristiano Ronaldo would annoy more and more internally, so much so that the locker room of Manchester United would demand his departure. ” It’s really starting to annoy a lot of players now. He has his allies in the camp but many are fed up with the way he does it “said a source inside the club. Vibe…

Here is Cristiano Ronaldo, the famous “problem” of Manchester United, the one who prevents young people from developing mdddrr pic.twitter.com/Zvq7EiE6qB — Alicia (@aliciabhr) August 8, 2022

Manchester United want to keep him