Mercato: At the heart of all the rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo is pushed into retirement

Football – Mercato

Mercato: At the heart of rumors, Ronaldo is pushed into retirement

Posted on September 28, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. by Axel Cornic



The Cristiano Ronaldo soap opera punctuated a large part of the summer transfer window. However, after being linked to PSG, Chelsea, Bayern Munich or even OM and Napoli, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner ended up staying at Manchester United. A solution that does not seem to satisfy the Portuguese star, who next February will be 38 years old.

It is perhaps the other side of the coin of an athlete who does not give up and who still seems to be thirsty for success. Not qualified in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo has done everything and even according to some too much, in order to leave Manchester United. The finding was terrible, however, since no club really seemed to want to welcome one of the best players in the history of football.

Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother sells the wick for his future https://t.co/D5DtcRvu2c pic.twitter.com/Xyzz2mNxXR — le10sport (@le10sport) September 28, 2022

After Manchester, Portugal seems to want to do without CR7

The controversy did not stop at the international break, since the Portuguese press has been wondering for a few days if the selection really needs Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter delivered a rather disappointing performance against Spain recently (0-1) and in his native country he now seems to be seen more as a burden than as a real solution.

“He has the will and will play until he is 40”

Those around him seem convinced that he will still be able to continue at the highest level for a long time, while his contract with Manchester United ends next June. “ He has the will and will play until he is 40 “confided according to Record Dolores Aveiro, who is none other than the mother of Cristiano Ronaldo, before talking about a return to Sporting. ” Ronaldo must come back here. If it was my choice, it would already be there. It didn’t happen this year, so the next one, or the one after that. God willing “.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, it has to stop”