Mercato: Atlético de Madrid responds to Cristiano Ronaldo

Looking for a club that will play in the Champions League this season, has Cristiano Ronaldo just been refused again?

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Champions League this season or not? If he stays at Manchester United, only qualified for the Europa League, it’s no. And it is for this reason that the top scorer in the history of the competition wants to leave. But to go where? No European cador seems to want to welcome him…

Cerezo: “We have everything”

This does not prevent his agent Jorge Mendes from offering him to anyone who wants to listen. From FC Barcelona to Real Madrid… via Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid, to whom CR7 has done so much harm in La Liga and the Champions League. So, interested, the Colchoneros? Over the past few days, several rumors have answered in the affirmative.

To stop suffering, Atlético would be ready to buy his executioner? Not really, according to the words of Madrid President Enrique Cerezo. “We have sensational players and a fantastic coach. We have everything, what more could we ask for?” Asked the Rojiblancos boss in an interview with Cadena Cope.

Atlético will settle for Morata…

Officially, Atlético therefore obviously “does not need” CR7. Unofficially, she certainly does not have the means to pay him the salary he is asking for. Especially since the Portuguese does not seem really made for the “Cholo” system, in which the attackers are the first to press. But he knows how to score goals, and in the meantime, Madrid fans will have to settle for Alvaro Morata.