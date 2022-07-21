Mercato: Atlético drops an answer for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Posted on July 21 at 9:15 a.m. by Bernard Colas



A year after his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo wants a change of scenery this summer in order to compete in the Champions League, but the options are limited for the Portuguese, recently announced in the sights of Atlético de Madrid. However, the return of CR7 to the Spanish capital is far from being recorded as Enrique Cerezo, president of the Colchoneros, insinuated.

At 37, Cristiano Ronaldo once again drives the transfer market. Committed with Manchester United until June 2023, the Portuguese plans to change air this summer in order to be able to participate in the next edition of the Champions League, and there are many rumors regarding his future. As revealed to you by le10sport.com, an arrival at PSG is not considered for cristiano Ronaldobut according to the Spanish press, it is in Madrid that we could find him.

CR7 to Atlético de Madrid

In recent days, there has indeed been talk of a return of cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid, but on the side ofAtletico. Diego Simone would indeed be willing to welcome the fivefold Ballon d’Or in its workforce, but the Colchoneros would not have the necessary financial means to complete this file.

📌 Cerezo, from the restaurant of José María, from Segovia. ¿Necesita el club vender jugadores? “Hay muchas fórmulas para no vender”. Sobre las peticiones del Cholo: “Contra el vicio de pedir, la voluntad de no dar”. — Jose Luis Guerrero (@JLWARRIOR) July 20, 2022

“Cristiano Ronaldo? This question is very easy »