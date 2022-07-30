Mercato: Atletico Madrid definitively closes the door to Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid will not sign Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo and the decision is final, club president Enrique Cerezo said on Friday, closing the door on the Portuguese’s possible arrival at the Colchoneros this summer.

Speaking during the presentation of defender Nahuel Molina, Cerezo said the newly signed Argentina international was “the final piece” of the puzzle. This means Diego Simeone’s squad is complete, according to Cerezo.

Molina joined Udinese, and Atletico Madrid also brought in Samuel Lino and Axel Witsel to swell their ranks. It was after the departures of Luis Suarez, Sime Vrsaljko and Hector Herrera. “With this signing…we managed to squeeze in the last piece we were looking for,” Cerezo said. “I repeat, for the journalists, with this signature, we managed to integrate the last piece that we were looking for,” he insisted.

An exit that sounds like a definitive response from the Spanish club on the Ronaldo file, while a group of Atletico Madrid supporters had expressed their firm opposition to a potential arrival of the former player from the Madrid rival. Cerezo had previously said any deal to bring Ronaldo to the Colchoneros from Manchester United was “virtually impossible”.

Ronaldo, who is Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer, looks set to leave Manchester United after the Red Devils failed to qualify for the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.

On the same subject