Mercato: Barça claims Messi … but refuses Cristiano Ronaldo

Very active in the transfer window, FC Barcelona has completed several large transfers, like that of Robert Lewandowski, but does not intend to stop there. And Joan Laporta even sees very far since he keeps repeating that he wants to repatriate Lionel Messi. Conversely, the president of Barça does not want Cristiano Ronaldo.

Very active on the transfer market, the FC Barcelona doesn’t seem to forbid any dreams this summer. In this perspective, the Barca completed the arrival of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha or Jules Kounde, but does not intend to stop there. To the extent that Joan Laporta already dreaming of a return Lionel Messi.

Laporta is active for Messi…

” I tell you that it is a wish that we have and I hope that we can convert it into reality. We have a strategy to bring him back to Barcelona. Barca love Leo, the fans love Leo and I love him too. I will do my best “, he assures in an interview granted to CBS Sports before being much less thrilled by a transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo.

… and loses interest in Cristiano Ronaldo