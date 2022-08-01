Mercato: Bayern Munich adds a layer for Cristiano Ronaldo

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Mercato: Bayern add a layer for Cristiano Ronaldo

Posted on July 31, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. by Quentin Guiton



Eager to leave Manchester United this summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has all the trouble in the world to find a club. The Portuguese would be rejected everywhere and the prospect of seeing him stay in England is increasing day by day. Moreover, Bayern Munich, which was one of Ronaldo’s favorite destinations, has just closed the door again…

Cristiano Ronaldo is in turmoil. Only a year after his return, the Portuguese would already like to leave Manchester United to play in the Champions League next season. And even if the Red Devils have repeatedly assured that they do not want to part with their star this summer, Jorge Mendes would have already surveyed several clubs to welcome his player.

Bayern and Chelsea had Ronaldo’s favors but…

Thereby, NaplesI’AS Romathe PSGthe FC Barcelonathe Sporting and lately theAtletico Madrid have been mentioned. But Cristiano Ronaldo still hasn’t found a taker. However, the fivefold Ballon d’Or had two privileged destinations at the start: the Bayern Munich and chelsea. Only, the two teams failed the Lusitano. Thomas Tuchel ensured that the priority for Blues was to strengthen their defence, and that Ronaldo was therefore not really in his plans. On the side of the German club, Oliver Kahn had declared to Kicker : “Cristiano is a player that I appreciate, for me he is one of the greatest. But it’s an operation that doesn’t fit into our philosophy.” . Pretty clear words.

Bayern closes the door again!