Mercato: before Cristiano Ronaldo, Paris is interested in one of his teammates

Among the many offensive tracks linked to PSG, that of Jesse Lingard is not really the most attractive. But it has several advantages. The first being that the 27-year-old English midfielder will be free in June, after twenty seasons at Manchester United. The second being that he has an exemplary mentality, which would not be a luxury in the Parisian locker room. The third being that he knows Cristiano Ronaldo, who is said to finally be able to respond positively to the Qataris’ advances.

The Times, which revealed PSG’s interest in Lingard, adds that Newcastle, Juventus Turin and AC Milan are also in the running to attract the player. He was not given a goodbye on the pitch at Old Trafford, Rangnick did not bring him in against Brentford. Despite this, and while his brother, he rushed into the stretchers, Lingard remained very measured although infinitely disappointed. Truly an exemplary mentality…

PSG would be one of the very many courtiers of Jesse Lingard, 27-year-old English attacking midfielder, whose contract with Manchester United ends in June. A first Red Devil before the big blow Cristiano Ronaldo?

