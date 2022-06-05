Mercato: Big development for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Foot – Mercato – Manchester United

Posted on June 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. by The editorial staff

Announced on the departure of Manchester United on several occasions due to the non-qualification of the Red Devils for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo will not leave during the summer transfer window. Portugal coach Fernando Santos thinks he has no say in this choice, and prefers to let CR7 decide alone.

Announced emphatically to Manchester City during the last summer transfer window, Cristiano Ronaldo finally made his big comeback to Manchester United12 years after his departure for the real Madrid. However, this season has not gone as the five-time Ballon d’Or hoped. Indeed, until the last day of the Premier League, the Red Devils had not secured their place for the Europa League, since the latter were already out of the race for the Champions League. Arrived in 6th place, the Mancunians will therefore participate well in the Europa League. An unsurprising poor performance given the results of the English club in C1, where the adventure ended in the round of 16 againstAtletico de Madrid. Author of a rather interesting season on a personal level with 24 goals and 3 assists in 38 games, the 37-year-old striker was subject to rumors of departure. However, this one should not leave Manchester Unitedhe who is happy there as he confided to the club’s official website: “I was happy of course to come back to a club that really lifted my career, so it was amazing the feeling when I came back. It was nice to feel the supporters, their happiness was great. I was and still am very happy to be here. (…) For me, the most important thing is to try to win the matches and to try to win a championship or a cup” . A choice about which Fernando Santos nothing to complain about.

“I don’t have to say if I think it’s good or bad”