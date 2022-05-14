Mercato: Big twist for the future of Cristiano Ronaldo!
Football – Mercato
Announced on the departure of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could finally stay with the Red Devils, and his future should soon be discussed internally.
Only a year after his big comeback to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was already announced on the departure there is little. Indeed, the chances of seeing the Red Devils to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League are now weak, and the Portuguese international would be wondering about his future. WhileErik ten Hagwhich will take the place of Ralf Rangnick next season did not really seem to be counting on the 37-year-old, the situation could be very different now, and the future of the five-time Golden Ball should be discussed in the weeks to come.
“It’s something we should talk about among ourselves”
After the meeting with chelsea, Ralf Rangnick talked about the future of Cristiano Ronaldoand Manchester United might finally be ready to keep it. “It’s something we should talk about among ourselves. Erik ten Hag, the board of directors and myself. Cristiano has one more year on his contract, it’s also important to see and find out what he wants to do, if he wants to stay. But, again, I haven’t been able to talk to Erik so far and therefore it doesn’t make sense to talk about it now” confided the German tactician, according to comments relayed by Foot Mercato.
