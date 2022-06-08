Mercato: Campos must play a first nasty trick on Messi

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Paris advances its pawns for a Brazilian from Ajax

The arrival of Luis Campos is the first stone of the new PSG project carried by Kylian Mbappé. The Portuguese recruiter is expected to be the miracle worker in terms of the transfer window, where his know-how could hit the mark in the arrivals department. In the departures sector, the former technician of LOSC should count on Antero Henrique, commissioned to degrease as much as possible this summer.

In its edition of the day, L’Équipe listed the names of the PSG players called to pack their bags for the transfer window. If a dozen is concerned in total, some scenarios are more complex than others. In particular the case of Leandro Paredes… who made known on Monday his desire to stay this season and who has the advantage of being very close to Lionel Messi.

Ridding the PSG figurehead of his best friend in the capital would be a blow at the end of his adaptation of the latter in the City of Light. Campos and Henrique know it. This status could therefore allow the Argentinian midfielder to save himself even if he knows that he would take the risk of not playing in the World Cup if he plays little or no club.

