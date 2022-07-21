Mercato – Cristiano Ronaldo, a clash and an obvious decision

For several days, rumors have multiplied about the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, who would like to leave Manchester United in the transfer window.

Eager to compete in the Champions League next season, Cristiano Ronaldo has told his leaders of his desires elsewhere. Manchester United players returned to training more than two weeks ago but so far they have not crossed paths with the Portuguese, officially absent for “family reasons”. In reality, CR7 is negotiating his departure and has successively hoped to bounce back to Bayern Munich, Chelsea or even Paris Saint-Germain. None of these clubs have opened their doors to Cristiano Ronaldo, however, with persistent rumors now sending him to Atlético de Madrid. But according to L’Equipe, the strongest probability at this stage is ultimately to see Cristiano Ronaldo… come back to Manchester United and play there for the coming season.

First disagreement between CR7 and his agent





Indeed, the national daily explains that a return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United training is the most likely hypothesis. L’Equipe add that without his agent Jorge Mendes, the Portuguese striker would have already returned to training for the Red Devils. But obviously, this is the first time in 20 years of career together that Cristiano Ronaldo and his historic agent are not completely in agreement. It must be said that, as indicated by the national daily, “the demotion of one would constitute a major affront for the other”. In other words, Jorge Mendes refuses to see his foal in a club absent from the Champions League. A data that CR7 has difficulty accepting too. But the Portuguese seems to be aware that a transfer this summer is less and less likely and that therefore he must return to train with Erik Ten Hag’s group at Manchester United. A blow for OM supporters and their now famous hashtag #RonaldoM.