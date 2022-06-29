Mercato: Cristiano Ronaldo already has two certainties for his transfer

Football – Mercato

Cristiano Ronaldo would be likely to slam the door of Manchester United for exclusively sporting reasons. However, and while they act as potential destinations, two exit doors are no longer relevant for very different reasons. Explanations.

A year and then goes? cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year contract last summer to seal his big return to Manchester United. However, not everything went as planned for his return to Old Trafford, twelve years after leaving for the Real Madrid. In addition to not having won the slightest trophy, the Red Devils were unable to validate their ticket for the next edition of the Champions League. Enough to bring the five-time Ballon d’Or to ask questions for the rest and end of his career.

Jorge Mendes gets his network talking

Clan Ronaldo, or rather his agent Jorge Mendes, would try to find a way out for him. To do this and according to various sources mentioned by various media, the name of Cristiano Ronaldo would have been offered to Bayern Munich, to the Juventusto the Rome and it would even be a question of an interest of Chelsea. However, at time T, nothing would suggest that a transfer is close to being made.

Sporting had opened the door to a transfer from Ronaldo, but…

Last summer, for Sic Noticias, the president of Sporting Lisbon Frederic Varandas opened the door to a return of cristiano Ronaldo. “I think he will play here one day. Cristiano was among the first to message me congratulating us on winning the league. Now, however, he has one more year of his contract with Juve and I know he wants to keep fighting to win the Champions League. Obviously, his return here depends on him: in addition to being a great player, Cristiano is a big Sporting fan. . Nevertheless, in the space of a year, the discourse of the Lisbon club has changed drastically. Evidenced by the words ofHugo Vianasporting director of Sporting. “I think that today it is impossible. But we never know. He can decide where he wants to go and you never know what the future holds. I don’t want to talk too much about that because talking about Cristiano is always different. And I think he still has a year of contract.

